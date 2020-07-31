Tomato Casserole
Cook and activist Mable Clarke serves this craveable side dish at the monthly fish fry she started to save the Soapstone Baptist Church in South Carolina. While the cheese crackers may draw you in, it's the baked tomatoes that keep you coming back for more. When she's cooking for hundreds of guests at the fish fry, Clarke uses canned tomatoes and green chiles for this dish. Since you're likely not cooking for 400, we adapted the recipe to use fresh tomatoes.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 3g; fat 19g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 16mg; vitamin a iu 736IU; vitamin c 10mg; folate 27mcg; calcium 97mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 12mg; potassium 202mg; sodium 314mg.