Fresh Pasta with Quick Bolognese Sauce

Meanwhile, heat oil in another large pot over high heat. Add carrot and onion and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add beef and sausage and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon and reducing the heat if it starts to stick to the pan, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and garlic; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until it's mostly evaporated, about 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, pepper and salt. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.