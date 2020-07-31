Fresh Pasta with Quick Bolognese Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Bolognese is not your average spaghetti sauce--it's known for its richness that's developed through a slow cooking process--but on a weeknight, it's not practical. This version speeds up the classic Italian recipe for a quick and easy Bolognese sauce with Italian sausage to build flavors fast. The cooking time is about 35 minutes for this mind-blowing pasta sauce. If you don't have Grana Padano cheese, Parmesan works just as well in a pinch.

Fabio Viviani
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put a large pot of water on to boil.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in another large pot over high heat. Add carrot and onion and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add beef and sausage and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon and reducing the heat if it starts to stick to the pan, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and garlic; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until it's mostly evaporated, about 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, pepper and salt. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Cook pasta in the boiling water, stirring to prevent sticking, until al dente, 2 to 3 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup of the water. Drain the pasta.

  • Add the pasta, basil and parsley to the sauce. Add enough of the reserved pasta water to loosen the sauce to your liking. Serve topped with cheese and more parsley, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate sauce (Step 2) for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 41.6g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 5.6g; fat 23.7g; saturated fat 7.3g; cholesterol 79.7mg; vitamin a iu 1069IU; vitamin c 13mg; folate 22.6mcg; calcium 146.4mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 37.5mg; potassium 574.1mg; sodium 662.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022