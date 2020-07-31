Roasted Cauliflower with Banana Peppers

Don't be tempted to jam all the cauliflower onto one sheet pan in order to make fewer dirty dishes. Spreading it out on two pans ensures that it gets golden brown.

Fabio Viviani
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Toss cauliflower, shallots, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Divide between 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Roast, stirring once halfway, until starting to brown, about 20 minutes.

  • Add banana peppers and toss to combine. Continue to roast, stirring once, until the cauliflower is tender and browned, 15 to 20 minutes more. Serve topped with mint and pine nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 8.2g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 2.4g; fat 12.6g; saturated fat 1.7g; vitamin a iu 322.3IU; vitamin c 56mg; folate 71mcg; calcium 39.1mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 32.1mg; potassium 398.2mg; sodium 330.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022