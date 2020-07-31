Brussels Sprouts Salad with Parmesan & Marcona Almonds

Chef Fabio Viviani, of Siena Tavern in Chicago, shines a bright light on Brussels sprouts with this side dish. In this Brussels sprouts salad recipe, the sharpness of the sprouts gets tamed with honey, toasted almonds and shaved Parmesan cheese. It comes together in about 20 minutes--you can thinly slice the Brussels sprouts with a knife or mandoline, but it's overkill for weeknights. A food processor with a slicing blade will give you pro results. Or grab a bag of shredded Brussels sprouts from your supermarket.

Fabio Viviani
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, honey, shallot, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Gradually whisk in oil. Add Brussels sprouts and toss to coat. Sprinkle with almonds and Parmesan.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 13.6g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 5.2g; fat 17.9g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 6.4mg; vitamin a iu 1033IU; vitamin c 76.7mg; folate 75.3mcg; calcium 158mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 29.5mg; potassium 408.6mg; sodium 360.2mg; added sugar 2.9g.
