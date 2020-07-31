Rigatoni Amatriciana

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Created by chef Fabio Viviani of Siena Tavern in Chicago, this Amatriciana sauce is a classic of modern Roman cooking (though it most likely came from the town of Amatrice about 90 miles away). Typically, it's made with few ingredients: garlic, guanciale (cured pork jowl), cheese and tomato. This version doctors up jarred sauce to keep it quick and calls for easy-to-find pancetta in place of the guanciale. This tomato sauce is sometimes paired with bucatini; here, Fabio dresses up rigatoni with it.

Fabio Viviani
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Toss tomatoes with oil on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast the tomatoes, shaking the pan halfway through, until blistered, 15 to 17 minutes. When cool enough to handle, peel the tomatoes and chop coarsely.

  • Meanwhile, put a large pot of water on to boil.

  • Cook pancetta in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until crisp, about 8 minutes. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the fat. Add onion and serranos to the pan, increase heat to medium-high and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add wine and cook until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Add marinara sauce and the roasted tomatoes and bring to a boil. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat.

  • While the sauce simmers, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and return to the pot. Add the sauce, parsley and basil; toss to coat. Serve with Parmesan, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate sauce (Steps 1-4) for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 50.6g; dietary fiber 7.1g; sugars 7.2g; fat 9.6g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 8.8mg; vitamin a iu 1038IU; vitamin c 11.8mg; folate 21.6mcg; calcium 52.3mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 23.2mg; potassium 595.9mg; sodium 621.7mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022