Tomato-Basil Soup with Herbed Focaccia Croutons

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Created by chef Fabio Viviani of Siena Tavern in Chicago, this vegetarian tomato-basil soup recipe takes full advantage of fresh tomatoes. Roma or plum tomatoes are fleshy, low in seeds and cheap--making them a good candidate for tomato soup. During peak season you may also see other suitable plum-shaped heirloom varieties at your farmers' market, but you can also ask for any low-seed, fleshy varieties they may have. While this silky soup is the perfect partner for grilled cheese sandwiches, the homemade croutons add an herby-crunchy accent that should not be missed.

Fabio Viviani
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Croutons
Soup

Directions

  • To prepare croutons: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Combine 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, butter, parsley, garlic, rosemary, sage and a pinch each of salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add bread and 1/4 cup Grana Padano and toss to coat. Spread evenly on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake, stirring once halfway, until the croutons are golden brown, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, to prepare soup: Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add broth, vinegar and brown sugar and bring to a boil. Cook until reduced slightly, about 2 minutes. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the tomatoes are very soft, about 15 minutes more.

  • Stir basil into the soup. Using an immersion blender or a regular blender in batches, blend the soup to the desired consistency (use caution when blending hot liquids). Serve the soup topped with cheese, the croutons and, if desired, basil leaves.

Tips

To make ahead: Store croutons (Steps 1-2) airtight at room temperature for up to 1 day. Refrigerate soup (Steps 3-4) for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups soup & 1/4 cup croutons
Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 13.8g; fat 18.4g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 12.1mg; vitamin a iu 2431IU; vitamin c 36.3mg; folate 58.7mcg; calcium 171.2mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 35.8mg; potassium 679.6mg; sodium 444.9mg; added sugar 4.5g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022