Peanut Butter-Date Energy Balls

This easy snack recipe doubles down on the toasty flavor of the ancient grain amaranth by combining it with peanut butter and flaxseeds. Pitted dates hold it all together while adding extra fiber. Eat these as a snack, grab for a quick breakfast or serve as a healthier dessert.

Katherine Martinelli
EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
32

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine dates, cereal, peanut butter, flaxseed and salt in a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped, 10 to 20 times, then process for about 1 minute, scraping down the sides as necessary, until the mixture is crumbly but can be pressed to form a cohesive ball.

    Advertisement

  • With wet hands (to prevent the mixture from sticking to them), squeeze about 1 tablespoon of the mixture tightly between your hands and roll into a ball. Place in a storage container. Repeat with the remaining mixture.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 ball
Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 10.4g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 7.2g; fat 3.4g; vitamin a iu 1IU; folate 8.4mcg; calcium 11.6mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 18.3mg; potassium 109.1mg; sodium 30.6mg; added sugar 0.3g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/20/2022