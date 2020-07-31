Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls

Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike.

Katherine Martinelli
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cherries, pistachios, almond butter, cocoa powder, maple syrup and cinnamon in a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped, 10 to 20 times, then process for about 1 minute, scraping down the sides as necessary, until the mixture is crumbly but can be pressed to form a cohesive ball.

  • With wet hands (to prevent the mixture from sticking to them), squeeze about 1 tablespoon of the mixture tightly between your hands and roll into a ball. Place in a storage container. Repeat with the remaining mixture.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 ball
Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 9.2g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 6.7g; fat 3.7g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 220IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 4.6mcg; calcium 22.8mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 18.9mg; potassium 99mg; sodium 27.3mg; added sugar 1.1g.
