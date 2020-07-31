Fruit & Granola Pops

Adding granola to this fruit pop recipe upgrades it from frozen treat to healthy grab-and-go breakfast. Kefir brings probiotic power, and honey and fruit add a touch of sweetness.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

10 mins
3 hrs 10 mins
6

  • Whisk kefir, honey and almond extract in a bowl. Divide fruit among six 3-ounce popsicle molds and pour in the kefir mixture. Top each with 1 tablespoon granola and insert popsicle sticks. Freeze until solid, about 3 hours.

Equipment: Six 3-oz. popsicle molds, popsicle sticks

To make ahead: Freeze for up to 1 week.

1 pop
120 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 17.7g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 12.3g; fat 4.3g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 7.5mg; vitamin a iu 147.8IU; vitamin c 23.4mg; folate 14.4mcg; calcium 89.3mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 18mg; potassium 122.2mg; sodium 40.5mg; added sugar 5.8g.
