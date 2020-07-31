Overnight Quinoa Pudding

This quick and easy recipe blends quinoa and chia seeds for a protein-packed dessert or grab-and-go breakfast. This recipe uses kefir rather than milk for a probiotic boost and instead of refined sugar, this pudding relies on maple syrup for its sweetness. Prep time is minimal--just leave the mixture in the refrigerator overnight to firm up.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

active:
5 mins
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
1

Directions

  • Combine quinoa, kefir, chia seeds, maple syrup, vanilla and cinnamon in a bowl or jar. Refrigerate overnight. To serve, top with berries and more chia, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 62g; dietary fiber 8.9g; sugars 18.8g; fat 8.7g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 10.1mg; vitamin a iu 1159IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 109mcg; calcium 374.4mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 180.7mg; potassium 721.1mg; sodium 96.7mg; added sugar 8.2g.
