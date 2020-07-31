Brown Sugar Glazed Apple Cake

This healthier apple cake recipe relies on yogurt and canola oil instead of butter to make it moist. Grated apple and warm spices give it the flavor of fall. To finish off the cake, drizzle on a quick brown sugar glaze before serving.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

  • Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, spice blend, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt and baking soda in a medium bowl. Beat eggs and granulated sugar in another medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Add yogurt and vanilla; beat to combine. Gradually beat in oil and continue beating until well-combined, about 30 seconds. Add the dry ingredients and beat just until combined, scraping down the sides as necessary.

  • Grate one apple onto a paper towel and blot to remove excess moisture. Fold the grated apple into the batter. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Halve and thinly slice the remaining apple. Arrange the slices decoratively on top of the batter.

  • Bake the cake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Just before serving, heat brown sugar and butter in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring, until the sugar melts, 1 to 2 minutes. Add cream and a pinch of salt and bring to a simmer. Immediately remove from heat and let cool, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Drizzle the glaze over the cake.

Tips

To make ahead: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 40.2g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 22.3g; fat 18.5g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 44.2mg; vitamin a iu 151.2IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; folate 43.2mcg; calcium 40.3mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 8.1mg; potassium 105.2mg; sodium 328.9mg; added sugar 17.8g.
