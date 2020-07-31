Brown Sugar Glazed Apple Cake
This healthier apple cake recipe relies on yogurt and canola oil instead of butter to make it moist. Grated apple and warm spices give it the flavor of fall. To finish off the cake, drizzle on a quick brown sugar glaze before serving.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 slice
Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 40.2g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 22.3g; fat 18.5g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 44.2mg; vitamin a iu 151.2IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; folate 43.2mcg; calcium 40.3mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 8.1mg; potassium 105.2mg; sodium 328.9mg; added sugar 17.8g.