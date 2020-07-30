Roasted Banana Souffles with Caramel Sauce

Whisk egg yolks and 2 tablespoons sugar in a medium bowl until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Whisk in flour, then slowly whisk in the hot banana mixture. Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook, stirring constantly, over medium-high heat until the custard is very thick and just beginning to bubble, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Press a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the custard to prevent a skin from forming and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.