Vegan Mushroom Bolognese

This Bolognese sauce recipe is adapted from Marcella Hazan's Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking. We swap out the beef and pork for button mushrooms to keep this traditional comfort food vegan yet weighty with umami flavor. And while some recipes call for red wine, this recipe sticks with Hazan's white wine selection.

Paul Greenberg
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put half the mushrooms in a food processor and pulse until roughly minced. Chop the remaining mushrooms into 1/4-inch pieces.

  • Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring frequently, until translucent. Add carrots and celery; cook, stirring, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the minced and chopped mushrooms and salt; cook, stirring, until the mushrooms start to release their juices. Add oat milk; cook, stirring, until it evaporates. Stir in nutmeg. Add wine; cook, stirring, until it evaporates. Add tomatoes and bring to a boil.

  • Lower the heat to maintain a low simmer; cook for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. (If the sauce looks dry, add boiling water, 1/4 cup at a time.)

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Serve the pasta topped with the sauce and garnished with Parmesan, if desired.

Tips

Tips: Look for a fiber-rich ancient-grain pasta, such as Gustiamo's Sicilian Tumminia Busiate.

Violife makes an excellent vegan Parmesan, but you can also make a simple homemade version by processing raw cashews with garlic powder, salt and nutritional yeast.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 63g; dietary fiber 9.6g; sugars 8.2g; fat 10.2g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 3777IU; vitamin c 11.2mg; folate 73.8mcg; calcium 63.8mg; iron 4.2mg; magnesium 113.8mg; potassium 830.5mg; sodium 190.8mg.
