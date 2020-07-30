Vegan Mushroom Bolognese
This Bolognese sauce recipe is adapted from Marcella Hazan's Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking. We swap out the beef and pork for button mushrooms to keep this traditional comfort food vegan yet weighty with umami flavor. And while some recipes call for red wine, this recipe sticks with Hazan's white wine selection.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
Nutrition Profile:
Tips: Look for a fiber-rich ancient-grain pasta, such as Gustiamo's Sicilian Tumminia Busiate.
Violife makes an excellent vegan Parmesan, but you can also make a simple homemade version by processing raw cashews with garlic powder, salt and nutritional yeast.
Serving Size:1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 63g; dietary fiber 9.6g; sugars 8.2g; fat 10.2g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 3777IU; vitamin c 11.2mg; folate 73.8mcg; calcium 63.8mg; iron 4.2mg; magnesium 113.8mg; potassium 830.5mg; sodium 190.8mg.