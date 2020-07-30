Rosemary-&-Garlic-Basted Sirloin Steak

Master the perfectly seared sirloin steak with this easy method, while playing with fresh herbs to enhance the flavor. The key to success: letting the meat come to room temperature before adding it to the pan to ensure it cooks evenly. Rosemary and garlic give it an irresistible herby finish. For the best results, let the steak rest before serving.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, September 2020; updated September 2022

Tips for the Best Sirloin Steak

Cook the Meat at Room Temperature

Steak cooks best if it hits the heat at room temperature. A cold steak coming right from the fridge will cook quickly on the outside while the inside will struggle to get up to the proper temperature. If you want your steak to cook evenly, set it out on the counter 30 minutes before you cook it. Worried about food safety? Don't be. Most perishable foods (including meat) can sit at typical room temperatures for up to 2 hours (or 1 hour if it's over 90 degrees). The smaller the steak, the less time it will need to come up to temperature. Thirty minutes of counter time is all one pound of steak will need before it's ready to cook.

Baste the Steak While It Cooks

We sear the steak, then baste it with a mixture of butter and herbs as it cooks in the pan. This combines the best features of two distinct cooking methods: dry heat (the sear) and moist heat (the basting). The searing creates a flavorful crust on the outside of the steak, while the basting moistens the surface preventing burning while distributing the flavor of the herbs and pan drippings evenly.

Let the Meat Rest Before You Slice It

While you may be tempted to dig right into your delicious steak hot off the pan, it's best to wait about 10 minutes before slicing. The juices that make the steak moist and flavorful need some time to redistribute back into the fibers of the meat. Cut into it too soon, and they flow out of the meat and onto the cutting board. If you are worried about the steak cooking off too quickly, you can cover the steak loosely with foil to capture some of the heat while also letting steam escape. We cook the steak to 125 degrees which is considered medium rare. The temperature will continue to rise after it's pulled from the pan by about 5 degrees or so. If you want your steak cooked further, cover the pan to prevent burning and keep it on the heat for an extra 2-4 minutes.

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Let steak stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels. Brush with oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

  • Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak and cook for 1 minute. Add garlic, shallots, butter and rosemary; cook, tilting the pan slightly to pool the butter and drippings on one side, for 1 minute. Use a spoon to baste the steak with the butter mixture. Flip the steak and cook, basting occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer registers 125 degrees F for medium-rare, 2 minutes more. Transfer the steak to a clean cutting board and top with the shallots, garlic and rosemary. Cover loosely with foil; let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Discard the rosemary sprig. Thinly slice the steak against the grain and transfer to a serving platter. Spoon drippings from the pan and cutting board over the steak. Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper and garnish with more rosemary, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz.
Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 2.9g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.4g; fat 12.2g; saturated fat 4.8g; cholesterol 70.7mg; vitamin a iu 253.9IU; vitamin c 1.7mg; folate 11.9mcg; calcium 25.9mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 22.2mg; potassium 332.5mg; sodium 408.1mg.
