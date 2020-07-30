Savory French Toast with Smoked Salmon

Forget the maple syrup and powdered sugar. Here, French toast gets a savory dinnertime makeover by fusing two brunch favorites. Slices of crusty French bread are dunked in mustardy egg custard and topped with red onion, smoked salmon, dill and a simple caper-cream sauce.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Combine half the garlic, crème fraîche (or sour cream), capers, dill, lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Whisk 2 eggs, milk and dry mustard with the remaining garlic and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a shallow dish.

  • Place 2 slices of bread in the custard and let sit for 30 seconds, flipping once halfway to coat evenly. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the soaked bread and cook, flipping once, until lightly browned and crispy, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a baking sheet and keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 2 slices of bread.

  • Meanwhile, poach or fry the remaining 4 eggs as desired.

  • Top the French toast with smoked salmon, the cooked eggs and the reserved sauce. Garnish with onion and more dill, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 toast, 1 egg, 1 oz. smoked salmon & 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 28.4g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 5.3g; fat 29.5g; saturated fat 11.6g; cholesterol 313.6mg; vitamin a iu 496.5IU; vitamin c 2.2mg; folate 63.1mcg; calcium 236.9mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 62.5mg; potassium 354.9mg; sodium 610.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022