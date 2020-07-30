Frozen Orange Margaritas

This refreshing frozen orange margarita is bursting with orange flavor and easy to make. If you prefer a more alcohol-forward drink, you can cut down the amounts of ice and orange juice to 2 cups and 1/2 cup, respectively.

Quin Liburd
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • If desired, spread salt on a small plate. Rub the rims of 2 glasses with lime wedges, then dip each glass in the salt.

  • Combine ice, tequila, orange liqueur, orange juice, lime juice and agave, if using, in a blender; puree until smooth.

  • Divide between the prepared glasses (or 2 other glasses) and garnish each with an orange and/or lime slice, if desired.

Serving Size:
1 cocktail
Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 36.6g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 30.8g; fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 287.9IU; vitamin c 70.1mg; folate 44.9mcg; calcium 23.7mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 17.8mg; potassium 271.9mg; sodium 11.3mg; added sugar 20g.
