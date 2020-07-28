Spicy Salmon Sushi Roll-Ups

If rolling seems like too much work, serve these up as bowls. Chop up the nori to sprinkle on top.

Joy Howard
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

active:

40 mins
40 mins
40 mins
40 mins
6
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix salmon, mayonnaise, Sriracha to taste and vinegar in a small bowl.

  • Fill a small bowl with water. Place 1 nori sheet on a sushi rolling mat or piece of plastic wrap, with a long end facing you. With wet fingertips, cover the bottom half of the nori with 1/3 cup rice, then sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds. Working 2 inches from the bottom of the roll, top with one-sixth each of the salmon mixture, cucumbers, carrot, scallions, cilantro and avocado. Using the mat to help you, roll up the nori, tucking the ingredients tightly as you work. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Serve the rolls immediately, with lime wedges, pickled ginger, wasabi and tamari, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 roll-up
Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 45.3g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 1.6g; fat 12.9g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 39.6mg; vitamin a iu 4782IU; vitamin c 10.6mg; folate 168.3mcg; calcium 62.6mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 40.5mg; potassium 431.7mg; sodium 342mg.
