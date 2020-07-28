Spicy Salmon Sushi Roll-Ups

Fill a small bowl with water. Place 1 nori sheet on a sushi rolling mat or piece of plastic wrap, with a long end facing you. With wet fingertips, cover the bottom half of the nori with 1/3 cup rice, then sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds. Working 2 inches from the bottom of the roll, top with one-sixth each of the salmon mixture, cucumbers, carrot, scallions, cilantro and avocado. Using the mat to help you, roll up the nori, tucking the ingredients tightly as you work. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Serve the rolls immediately, with lime wedges, pickled ginger, wasabi and tamari, if desired.