Honey-Sesame Turkey Meatloaves with Broccolini

Adding cooked veggies to these mini meatloaves helps the lean turkey stay juicy.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Recipe Summary

25 mins
45 mins
4

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F. Coat one large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray and line another one with foil.

  • Combine onion, bell pepper, garlic and ginger in a mini food processor. Pulse, scraping down the sides as necessary, until very finely chopped. Heat 1 tablespoon peanut (or canola) oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the onion mixture and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large heatproof bowl and spread into a thin layer. Let cool for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, toss broccolini and scallions with the remaining 2 tablespoons peanut (or canola) oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt on the sprayed baking sheet. Spread in an even layer.

  • Add egg, breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon soy sauce and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt to the onion mixture and mix well. Add turkey and mix until well combined. Shape the mixture into four 2-by-4 inch loaves; place on the foil-lined pan.

  • Roast the meatloaves on the top rack and the vegetables on the bottom rack until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of a loaf registers 165 degrees F and the vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove both pans from the oven.

  • Preheat broiler to high. Combine honey, sesame oil, sesame seeds and the remaining 2 teaspoons soy sauce in a small bowl. Brush the meatloaves with the mixture. Broil on the top rack until lightly browned on top, 1 to 2 minutes.

1 meatloaf & 1 1/4 cups vegetables
379 calories; protein 28.6g; carbohydrates 21.2g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 8.3g; fat 20.6g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 130.4mg; vitamin a iu 2452IU; vitamin c 109mg; folate 41.2mcg; calcium 142.5mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 43.5mg; potassium 724mg; sodium 672.1mg; added sugar 4.3g.
