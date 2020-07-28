Creamy Pasta with Scallops & Brussels Sprouts

Pan-frying Brussels sprouts brings out their nuttiness, a flavor that pairs well with the rich bacon and creamy sauce here.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and cover to keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until crisp, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon.

  • Pat scallops dry and season with 1/4 teaspoon pepper and salt. Increase heat to medium-high and add scallops to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until opaque, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a clean plate with a slotted spoon.

  • Add oil and Brussels sprouts to the pan; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender-crisp, 4 to 6 minutes. Add shallot and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

  • Return the scallops and any accumulated juices to the pan and stir to combine. Pour in wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until most of it has evaporated, about 1 minute. Stir in half-and-half and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook for 1 minute. Add the pasta to the pan and toss to coat. Serve topped with the bacon and parsley, if desired.

Tips

The small bay scallops used in this pasta recipe are usually about a third of the size of sea scallops. For the most sustainable option, choose farmed.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
600 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 57.4g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 5.7g; fat 28g; saturated fat 11.4g; cholesterol 79.8mg; vitamin a iu 1120.5IU; vitamin c 76.3mg; folate 115.9mcg; calcium 91.8mg; iron 4.1mg; potassium 969.6mg; sodium 705mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022