S'mores Energy Balls

These two-bite, protein-packed snacks have all the flavors of a campfire favorite rolled right in. Mini chocolate chips and graham cracker pieces are blended into the base mixture, while a mini marshmallow is tucked into the center. Even better, they're no-bake and you can make a big batch in about 30 minutes.

Joy Howard
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020

30 mins
30 mins
18

  • Combine oats, sunflower seed butter (or nut butter), honey, 1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs, chocolate chips and cinnamon in a medium bowl; stir well.

  • Place the remaining graham cracker crumbs in a small bowl. Scoop a tablespoon of the mixture and flatten it slightly. Place a mini marshmallow in the center, cover it with the mixture, and roll it into a ball. Roll the ball in the graham cracker crumbs to coat. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Makes about 3 dozen balls.

To make ahead: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

2 balls
179 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 22.1g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 12.2g; fat 9.6g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 7.7IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 43mcg; calcium 18mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 57.3mg; potassium 134.3mg; sodium 63.1mg; added sugar 10g.
