S'mores Energy Balls
These two-bite, protein-packed snacks have all the flavors of a campfire favorite rolled right in. Mini chocolate chips and graham cracker pieces are blended into the base mixture, while a mini marshmallow is tucked into the center. Even better, they're no-bake and you can make a big batch in about 30 minutes.
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020
Gallery
Credit: Joy Howard
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 balls
Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 22.1g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 12.2g; fat 9.6g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 7.7IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 43mcg; calcium 18mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 57.3mg; potassium 134.3mg; sodium 63.1mg; added sugar 10g.