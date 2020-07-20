Easy Garden Focaccia

Fresh herbs, tomatoes and colorful mini sweet peppers decorate homemade focaccia in this easy and adorable bread-making project that's perfect for the whole family.

Jamie Vespa, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
13 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk water, honey, 1 teaspoon salt and yeast in a large bowl. Stir in bread flour and whole-wheat flour, scraping down the sides and mixing until the dough is combined. It should be slightly sticky but come together in a uniform ball. (If the dough is too sticky to form a ball, add 1 to 2 tablespoons bread flour.) Lightly grease a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat. Cover with plastic wrap. Let the dough rise at room temperature until doubled in size, 12 to 18 hours.

  • Spread 1 tablespoon oil on the bottom and up the sides of a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Transfer the dough to the pan and, with oiled hands, gently stretch until it fills the pan and is evenly thick. (If the dough springs back or is resistant, let it rest for 10 minutes, then proceed.) Brush the dough with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Using your fingertips, make deep indentations all over the top. Let stand for 15 minutes.

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 475 degrees F.

  • Divide chive halves into clusters of three. Working horizontally, create 5 or 6 "flower stems" by laying the chive clusters on the dough with one end starting at the base of the dough. (Leave enough room between the stems to create flowers.)

  • Place one tomato half at the top of each flower stem to serve as the center of the flower. Next, use sliced bell peppers to create flower petals going around each tomato half.

  • Lightly press rosemary leaves vertically into the base of the dough to resemble grass. Place basil leaves around the chives, with the stem of each basil leaf connecting to a chive, to resemble flower leaves. Lastly, if desired, sprinkle sumac over the base of the dough slightly above and over the rosemary leaves, to resemble dirt, and sprinkle flaky salt over the whole pan of dough.

  • Bake the focaccia on the lower rack until the bottom is golden, about 15 minutes. Transfer to the top rack and bake until golden brown and the bottom sounds hollow when tapped, about 5 minutes more. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes before slicing. (The focaccia is best enjoyed the day it's baked.)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 40.5g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 3.7g; fat 4.6g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 1684.1IU; vitamin c 61.9mg; folate 137.5mcg; calcium 21.4mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 38.2mg; potassium 219.6mg; sodium 295.7mg.
