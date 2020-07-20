Easy Garden Focaccia

Whisk water, honey, 1 teaspoon salt and yeast in a large bowl. Stir in bread flour and whole-wheat flour, scraping down the sides and mixing until the dough is combined. It should be slightly sticky but come together in a uniform ball. (If the dough is too sticky to form a ball, add 1 to 2 tablespoons bread flour.) Lightly grease a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat. Cover with plastic wrap. Let the dough rise at room temperature until doubled in size, 12 to 18 hours.