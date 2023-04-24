Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Quick Chicken & Dumplings 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review Flour tortillas stand in for the traditional biscuit dough so you can bring this crowd-pleaser from stove to table in minutes. By Melanie Barnard Published on April 24, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Ryan Moriarty Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon butter ½ cup prechopped onion 2 cups chopped roasted skinless, boneless chicken breasts 1 (10-ounce) box frozen mixed vegetables, thawed 1 ½ cups water 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper 1 bay leaf 8 (6-inch) flour tortillas, cut into 1/2-inch strips 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley Directions Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in chicken and vegetables; cook 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring constantly. While chicken mixture cooks, combine water, flour and broth. Gradually stir broth mixture into chicken mixture. Stir in salt, pepper, and bay leaf; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 3 minutes. Stir in tortilla strips, and cook 2 minutes or until tortilla strips soften. Remove from heat; stir in parsley. Discard bay leaf. Serve immediately. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 366 Calories 9g Fat 40g Carbs 30g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 366 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 40g 15% Protein 30g 60% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 67mg 22% Sodium 652mg 28% Calcium 104mg 8% Iron 3mg 17% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved