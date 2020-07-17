Balsamic Mushroom Pasta

This vegan pasta dish is chock-full of earthy mushrooms. A mix of wild mushrooms can elevate the flavors of this easy dish, but simple cremini or button mushrooms work well too. To save on prep time, look for packages of mushrooms that have already been sliced.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020

35 mins
35 mins
4

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook according to package directions. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high. Working in batches, add mushrooms and cook, stirring, until all the mushrooms have softened and lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic, thyme, salt and crushed red pepper to taste; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add broth, wine and vinegar; bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Add the cooked spaghetti to the pan, tossing to coat. Remove from heat; stir in nutritional yeast and sprinkle with parsley.

1 1/2 cups
415 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 53.7g; dietary fiber 7.6g; sugars 7.9g; fat 16.1g; saturated fat 2.3g; vitamin a iu 214.8IU; vitamin c 7.7mg; folate 70.6mcg; calcium 46.1mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 97.4mg; potassium 856.8mg; sodium 325.7mg.
