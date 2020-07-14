What Kind of Kale Is Best for Soup?

From the bumpy leaves of Lacinato to the ruffled look of curly kale, all types of kale are excellent for soup. No matter what kale you're using, you will want to make sure it's washed well. Before you chop it up, remove the tough stems from the center of the leaves. If you're using baby kale, you can keep the stems intact if you prefer as they are tender enough for soup.

Can I Use Frozen Kale?

Yes! Frozen kale is a good alternative to fresh if you have it on hand. There's no need to thaw it before adding it to the soup. You can add it in frozen and cook it for the same amount of time as fresh.

Can I Make Chicken & Kale Soup Ahead?

This kale soup holds well for a day or two, but due to the acid in the soup from lemon juice, the kale may trade in its green color for a more brown hue. This doesn't affect the taste, but the look won't be as vibrant as it was right off the stove. But don't let that stop you from packing the leftovers for work the next day!