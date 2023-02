I love this recipe for a healthy weeknight vegetarian entree. I scaled it to roughly 2/3 for 2 entrees, using 3 eggs, 1/8 cup sour cream and a full 10 oz spinach package to make it easy. I also use the zest of an entire large lemon which is the perfect amount for a bright and interesting flavor. I don’t like baking this in my good cast iron pan because the pan is so hard to clean after baking the casserole at a high temp. Instead, I transfer it to a well greased oven safe ceramic au gratin dish to bake, which also makes it so pretty to serve. The beauty of this recipe is that I almost always have all these ingredients on hand. This recipe is a keeper