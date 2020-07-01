Healthy Pumpkin-Oatmeal Cookies

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These tender pumpkin-oatmeal cookies have the perfect amount of sweetness from brown sugar and raisins and a slightly nutty flavor from almond butter. Enjoy them as an after-school snack or a healthy dessert. Several testers also said they'd love to eat them with a cup of coffee in the morning.

Julia Levy
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
20

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine pumpkin, brown sugar, almond butter, egg and vanilla in a small bowl; set aside. Whisk oat flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, salt, nutmeg and ginger in a medium bowl. Stir the pumpkin mixture into the flour mixture. Fold in oats and raisins.

  • Drop 10 heaping tablespoonfuls of dough about 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet. Slightly flatten, if desired. Bake until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Let cool on the pan for 3 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely, about 20 minutes. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Tips

Equipment: Parchment paper

To make ahead: Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cookie
Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 15.7g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 8.1g; fat 2.8g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 9.3mg; vitamin a iu 967.4IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 7.8mcg; calcium 30.6mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 22.9mg; potassium 109.8mg; sodium 80.3mg; added sugar 5g.
