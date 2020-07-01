Pumpkin Spice Bread

This pumpkin spice bread recipe is a snap to pull together. Pumpkin puree and maple syrup add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this healthy loaf stays moist and tender. This easy quick bread is finished off with a sweetened cream cheese spread over the top to complement the spices.

Julia Levy
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Whisk flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, ginger, nutmeg and allspice in a large bowl. Whisk pumpkin, maple syrup, oil and eggs in a medium bowl. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture; pour in the pumpkin mixture and whisk until thoroughly combined, about 1 minute.

  • Pour the batter into the prepared pan; bake until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a knife along the edge of the pan to remove the loaf; place on a wire rack to cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, beat confectioners' sugar and cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined, about 1 minute. Add vanilla and beat until combined. Spread over the cooled bread.

Tips

To make ahead: Wrap cooled loaf and store at room temperature for up to 1 day or freeze for up to 4 months. Spread cream cheese mixture on (Step 3) just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 31.4g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 16.4g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 35.8mg; vitamin a iu 3277.8IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 14.6mcg; calcium 38mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 33.4mg; potassium 155mg; sodium 280.1mg; added sugar 15g.
