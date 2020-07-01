Pumpkin Spice Bread
This pumpkin spice bread recipe is a snap to pull together. Pumpkin puree and maple syrup add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this healthy loaf stays moist and tender. This easy quick bread is finished off with a sweetened cream cheese spread over the top to complement the spices.
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Wrap cooled loaf and store at room temperature for up to 1 day or freeze for up to 4 months. Spread cream cheese mixture on (Step 3) just before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 slice
Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 31.4g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 16.4g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 35.8mg; vitamin a iu 3277.8IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 14.6mcg; calcium 38mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 33.4mg; potassium 155mg; sodium 280.1mg; added sugar 15g.