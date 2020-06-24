Cherry Smoothie

The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

Gallery

Credit: Ali Redmond

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Add oat milk, almond butter, cocoa, vanilla, cherries and sugar (if using) to a blender. Blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 31.5g; dietary fiber 5.8g; sugars 21g; fat 9.1g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 100.2IU; vitamin c 9mg; folate 9.1mcg; calcium 307.8mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 53.6mg; potassium 242mg; sodium 86.7mg; added sugar 2g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022