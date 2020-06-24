Coconut Blueberry Smoothie

Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Add coconut milk, orange juice, coconut cream, blueberries and maple syrup (if using) to a blender. Blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 46.5g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 37.9g; fat 11.3g; saturated fat 9.5g; vitamin a iu 195.3IU; vitamin c 34.9mg; folate 34.8mcg; calcium 20.7mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 21mg; potassium 246.1mg; sodium 25.9mg.
