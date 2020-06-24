Strawberry Peach Smoothie

Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Add apple juice, yogurt, cauliflower rice, strawberries, peaches and sugar (if using) to a blender. Blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 35.8g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 27.3g; fat 1.2g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 3.7mg; vitamin a iu 899.3IU; vitamin c 145.3mg; folate 19.4mcg; calcium 143.9mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 24.8mg; potassium 378.8mg; sodium 61.8mg.
