Strawberry Peach Smoothie

The taste is quite good, once you adjust and adjust. Blender 101: you must have enough liquid. 1/4 c of liquid will never be enough, not with all the frozen fruits and cauliflower. The yogurt doesn't make much of a difference in terms of offering more liquid either. For 1 smoothie, you will likely need a minimum of 1/2 cup of liquid (apple juice or water). For 2 smoothies, you will likely need to triple it. If you are doubling and tripling with apple juice, it will overwhelm the smoothie with major apple flavor, so I did apple juice and water. This is one of those recipes I have to wonder if they have actually tried their own recipe.