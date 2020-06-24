Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.
The taste is quite good, once you adjust and adjust. Blender 101: you must have enough liquid. 1/4 c of liquid will never be enough, not with all the frozen fruits and cauliflower. The yogurt doesn't make much of a difference in terms of offering more liquid either. For 1 smoothie, you will likely need a minimum of 1/2 cup of liquid (apple juice or water). For 2 smoothies, you will likely need to triple it. If you are doubling and tripling with apple juice, it will overwhelm the smoothie with major apple flavor, so I did apple juice and water. This is one of those recipes I have to wonder if they have actually tried their own recipe.