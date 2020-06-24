Mango Raspberry Smoothie

A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

Credit: Ali Redmond

5 mins
5 mins
1

  • Add water, avocado, lemon juice, mango, raspberries and agave (if using) to a blender. Blend until smooth.

1 1/2 cups
188 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 32.3g; dietary fiber 6.2g; sugars 23.3g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 1102IU; vitamin c 51.6mg; folate 43.8mcg; calcium 34.5mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 16.7mg; potassium 260.6mg; sodium 7.7mg.
