Shrimp & Chicken Congee

This recipe for savory rice porridge comes from EatingWell's Test Kitchen manager, Breana Lai Killeen, who shared it for Father's Day because it is one of her father's favorite dishes. "In the U.S., this dish is called congee, but in Hong Kong, we call it jok," she says. "My dad's version was always pretty bland, but this recipe is adapted from one in the cookbook A Place at the Table from a Laotian chef who, just like me, is a first-generation Asian raised in North Carolina." Congee can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and leftovers freeze well.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020

15 mins
15 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
8
8

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ginger and garlic in a small cast-iron pan over high heat. Cook, turning occasionally, until lightly charred on all sides, 6 to 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, trim scallion ends and cut the whites from the greens. Tie the scallion whites and cilantro stems together with kitchen twine. Slice the scallion greens and reserve for garnish.

  • Bring water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add the scallion bundle, the garlic, the ginger, chicken legs, dried mushrooms, bouillon paste, salt and sugar. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Stir in rice, shrimp and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture has the consistency of porridge, about 40 minutes.

  • Transfer the chicken, shrimp and mushrooms to a clean cutting board. When cool enough to handle, shred the meat from the chicken, peel and chop the shrimp, and slice the mushrooms. Discard skin, bones and shells. Remove and discard the scallion bundle, ginger and garlic.

  • Serve the congee topped with the chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, scallion greens and chopped cilantro. Garnish with lime wedges and spicy chili crisp, if desired.

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Equipment: Kitchen twine

1 1/2 cups
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 30.5g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 0.5g; fat 3.5g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 62.8mg; vitamin a iu 233.1IU; vitamin c 4mg; folate 16.2mcg; calcium 48.7mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 26.7mg; potassium 222mg; sodium 502.7mg.
