Fried Porgies

Place buttermilk in a shallow dish. Working with a few fish at a time, add them to the bag with the cornmeal mixture; shake well to coat evenly. Next, dip the fish in the buttermilk to coat them all over, gently shaking off any excess. Return the fish to the bag; shake well to coat evenly again. Slide the coated fish into the hot oil, being careful not to crowd them in the pan. Fry, turning once, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain, then place on a warmed platter. Repeat the coating and frying process until all the fish are cooked. Serve immediately.