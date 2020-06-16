Fried Porgies

Porgy, also referred to as scup or bream, is a medium-fatty, firm-fleshed white fish with a mild flavor and edible skin. It takes very well to battering and frying, as in this recipe. If you can't find porgy, any medium-size, firm-fleshed white fish will work in this delicious recipe (skinned if desired). Buttermilk helps the cornmeal coating stick to the fish and keeps the fish moist, while seafood seasoning adds a nice kick. Ask your fishmonger to clean the fish and remove the heads and fins.

Jessica B. Harris
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place fish in a large nonreactive bowl; sprinkle with lemon juice. Cover and let stand while you heat the oil and prepare the coating.

  • Pour oil to a depth of about 1 inch in a deep cast-iron skillet and clip on a candy thermometer; heat the oil over medium-high heat to 350 degrees F. While the oil is heating, pulverize seafood seasoning to a fine powder in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Transfer to a brown paper bag (see Tip). Add cornmeal, flour, salt and pepper; shake to combine.

  • Place buttermilk in a shallow dish. Working with a few fish at a time, add them to the bag with the cornmeal mixture; shake well to coat evenly. Next, dip the fish in the buttermilk to coat them all over, gently shaking off any excess. Return the fish to the bag; shake well to coat evenly again. Slide the coated fish into the hot oil, being careful not to crowd them in the pan. Fry, turning once, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain, then place on a warmed platter. Repeat the coating and frying process until all the fish are cooked. Serve immediately.

Tips

Tip: The traditional method of coating the fish by shaking it in a paper bag can get a little messy. Alternatively, you can combine the coating ingredients in a shallow dish; coat the fish by dredging it in the mixture, then in the buttermilk, then in the cornmeal mixture again, patting to help it adhere.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 fish
Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 14.6g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2.3g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 71.1mg; vitamin a iu 206.1IU; vitamin c 3.9mg; folate 41mcg; calcium 101.1mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 48.5mg; potassium 470.3mg; sodium 614.2mg.
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
MeganOS
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2020
Crispy, crunchy and perfect -- I first had porgy that a fisherman friend gave me because he doesn't like them. I grilled them at the time but this is an even better way to cook the fish. Read More
