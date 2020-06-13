Pink Lemonade Nice Cream

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sweet, tangy and so refreshing, this is a treat you could enjoy on repeat all summer long. The bananas make it ultra creamy, so it tastes like a cross between sorbet and ice cream. It's perfect for dessert or a midafternoon snack on a hot day.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bananas, raspberries, lemon zest and lemon juice in a food processor. Process until smooth.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 13.6g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 6.8g; fat 0.3g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 37.3IU; vitamin c 12.9mg; folate 14.7mcg; calcium 9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 17.4mg; potassium 205.4mg; sodium 0.8mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/05/2022