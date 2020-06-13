Pink Lemonade Nice Cream
Sweet, tangy and so refreshing, this is a treat you could enjoy on repeat all summer long. The bananas make it ultra creamy, so it tastes like a cross between sorbet and ice cream. It's perfect for dessert or a midafternoon snack on a hot day.
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 13.6g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 6.8g; fat 0.3g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 37.3IU; vitamin c 12.9mg; folate 14.7mcg; calcium 9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 17.4mg; potassium 205.4mg; sodium 0.8mg.