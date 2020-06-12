Ginger Pickled Carrots

This pickling liquid gives bright flavor to carrots—try it with green beans or peppers as well. Serve these pickled carrots alongside Koji-Brined Pork Shoulder for a bright, acidic side dish.

Ben Bebenroth
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2020

active:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel carrots. Using the vegetable peeler, cut the carrots into thin ribbons. Place the carrot ribbons in a large heatproof bowl and set a fine-mesh sieve over the bowl.

  • Combine water, vinegar, ginger, sugar and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Pour the brine through the sieve, making sure the carrots are completely immersed. Cover and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

  • Transfer the carrots and brine to a clean container, cover tightly and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 2 weeks.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition bonus: Vitamin A (166% daily value).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 5.1g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 2.6g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 8288IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 9.5mcg; calcium 16.7mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 6.3mg; potassium 162mg; sodium 124.6mg.
