S'mores Pie

This pie has everything you love about the classic bonfire treat--a graham cracker crust, smooth milk chocolate filling and a pillowy, toasty meringue that evokes all the feels of marshmallows--without getting smoke in your eyes.

Ben Bebenroth
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Place graham crackers and cinnamon in a food processor; process into crumbs. Transfer to a medium bowl, add butter and stir until the crumbs are evenly moistened. Press the mixture evenly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie pan (not deep-dish).

  • Bake the crust for 5 minutes. Let cool completely, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place chocolate in a medium bowl. Heat evaporated milk in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, whisking occasionally, until it just comes to a simmer. Pour the milk over the chocolate. Let stand for 30 seconds. Whisk until smooth. Pour the filling into the crust. Refrigerate until the filling is firm, at least 4 hours or up to 2 days.

  • Place egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan. Attach a candy thermometer and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. When the syrup starts to boil, begin beating the egg whites at medium speed. Cook the sugar syrup, undisturbed, until it reaches 245 degrees F.

  • When the syrup is at 245 degrees and the egg whites have formed medium peaks, slowly pour the syrup into the egg whites while beating on medium speed. Continue beating until the meringue cools to room temperature, about 4 minutes.

  • Spread the meringue decoratively over the chilled pie. Brown it using a kitchen torch or broil the pie about 6 inches from the heat source, rotating it occasionally, until browned, about 2 minutes. Let the pie stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Equipment: 9-inch pie pan (not deep-dish), candy thermometer

Tip: The heat used to pasteurize egg whites can make them harder to whip. To help stiffen the meringue, add a pinch of cream of tartar while whipping the egg whites.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece
Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 36.3g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 26.2g; fat 12.9g; saturated fat 7.3g; cholesterol 15mg; vitamin a iu 229.4IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 25.5mcg; calcium 131.8mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 30.1mg; potassium 210.7mg; sodium 120.3mg; added sugar 19g.
