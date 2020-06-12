Peach Salad with Tomatoes & Raspberry Vinaigrette
Here's a salad to toss together during the dog days of summer, when peaches and tomatoes are both at their best. Use a combination of lettuces that have different textures and flavors--a tender, more buttery variety with something more substantial and peppery, for instance.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020
Tip: A member of the mint family, anise hyssop adds a sweet flavor and licorice-mint aroma to salads and teas. Find it at farmers' markets or buy it for your garden (pollinators love it) from johnnyseeds.com.
Nutrition bonus: Vitamin A (53% daily value).
Serving Size:2 cups
Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 8.5g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 6.3g; fat 12.3g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 6.9mg; vitamin a iu 2633IU; vitamin c 10.8mg; folate 31mcg; calcium 25.5mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 17.2mg; potassium 317.9mg; sodium 328.4mg; added sugar 1g.