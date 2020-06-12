Peach Salad with Tomatoes & Raspberry Vinaigrette

Here's a salad to toss together during the dog days of summer, when peaches and tomatoes are both at their best. Use a combination of lettuces that have different textures and flavors--a tender, more buttery variety with something more substantial and peppery, for instance.

Ben Bebenroth
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Lay tomatoes and peaches on a rimmed baking sheet and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Set aside for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cook bacon in a medium skillet over medium-low heat until crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain.

  • Whisk vinegar, honey, mustard, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Slowly whisk in oil. Bruise anise hyssop (or mint and fennel fronds) and thyme with the side of a chef's knife and add to the bowl. Pour the juices from the tomatoes and peaches into the bowl and whisk briefly. Add lettuce and toss to coat.

  • Arrange the lettuce on a serving platter, leaving any extra dressing behind. Add the tomatoes and peaches to the remaining dressing in the bowl and toss to coat. Top the greens with the tomatoes and peaches, any leftover dressing and the bacon. Garnish with cherry tomatoes, if desired.

Tips

Tip: A member of the mint family, anise hyssop adds a sweet flavor and licorice-mint aroma to salads and teas. Find it at farmers' markets or buy it for your garden (pollinators love it) from johnnyseeds.com.

Nutrition bonus: Vitamin A (53% daily value).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 8.5g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 6.3g; fat 12.3g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 6.9mg; vitamin a iu 2633IU; vitamin c 10.8mg; folate 31mcg; calcium 25.5mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 17.2mg; potassium 317.9mg; sodium 328.4mg; added sugar 1g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/06/2022