Spicy Olives

Toss olives with orange zest, herbs and spices and just like that you have something that screams it's not just another boring Tuesday evening.

Stacey Ballis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

active:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss olives with oil in a medium bowl until coated. Sprinkle with orange zest, herbs, coriander and pepper; mix well. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes before serving.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 5 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
49 calories; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.5g; fat 4.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 22IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 11.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 0.3mg; potassium 3.3mg; sodium 262.3mg.
