I was intrigued by the ingredients, and "won over" by the taste. I was hesitant to use all olive oil, but I'm glad that I did. The subtle flavor is wonderful. These blondies were very easy to make, and they taste delicious. I made just two changes. (I combined the rye and white flours and "toasted" them for about 30 seconds in a skillet. I also used a combination of Splenda and brown sugar.) This recipe is definitely a repeat performance!