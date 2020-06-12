Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This cold pesto pasta salad will cool you off on a summer day. Fresh tomatoes and roasted red peppers add a pop of bright color and juiciness here, but any of your favorite pasta-salad veggies, like blanched broccoli and fresh bell peppers, would be delicious too.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine basil, parsley, walnuts, Parmesan, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse, scraping down the sides as necessary, until finely chopped. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in oil.

  • Transfer the pesto to a large bowl and add the pasta, tomato and peppers. Toss to coat. Top with more basil, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate pesto (Step 2) for up to 1 day.

Nutrition bonus: Vitamin A (25% daily value).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 46.9g; dietary fiber 6.2g; sugars 2.3g; fat 22g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 4.3mg; vitamin a iu 1270IU; vitamin c 10.7mg; folate 62.2mcg; calcium 97.3mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 96.5mg; potassium 380.3mg; sodium 472.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/27/2022