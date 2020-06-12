Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad
This cold pesto pasta salad will cool you off on a summer day. Fresh tomatoes and roasted red peppers add a pop of bright color and juiciness here, but any of your favorite pasta-salad veggies, like blanched broccoli and fresh bell peppers, would be delicious too.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate pesto (Step 2) for up to 1 day.
Nutrition bonus: Vitamin A (25% daily value).
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 46.9g; dietary fiber 6.2g; sugars 2.3g; fat 22g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 4.3mg; vitamin a iu 1270IU; vitamin c 10.7mg; folate 62.2mcg; calcium 97.3mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 96.5mg; potassium 380.3mg; sodium 472.4mg.