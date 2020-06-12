Cantaloupe, Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad

The flavor combination in this salad is fantastic!! I don’t usually leave comments, but this salad was that good. The juicy sweetness from the cantaloupe with a spicy punch of the arugula was such a great combo. Not to mention the goat cheese and pistachio... I didn’t have lemon, so I used lime. I also didn’t have fresh basil, and just omitted it. I’m sure it would make the salad even better, but it was excellent without. The perfect summer salad and something different.