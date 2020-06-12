Cantaloupe, Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Buy a melon that feels heavy for its size and smells slightly sweet. Picking a ripe one ensures the right balance of flavors in this arugula and goat cheese salad.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk lemon juice, honey, mustard, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Slowly whisk in oil. Add arugula and cantaloupe and toss to coat. Transfer to a serving platter and top with goat cheese, pistachios and basil.

    Advertisement

Tips

Nutrition Bonus: Vitamin A (54% daily value), Vitamin C (45% daily value)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 8.1g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 6g; fat 9.1g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 6.5mg; vitamin a iu 2680IU; vitamin c 26.5mg; folate 35.8mcg; calcium 62.1mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 24.6mg; potassium 291.4mg; sodium 167.6mg; added sugar 1g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/06/2022