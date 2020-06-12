Melon Salad with Spicy Nuoc Cham Dressing

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Turn this savory salad into an easy weeknight dinner by doubling the dressing and tossing it with cooked shrimp and chilled rice noodles.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020; updated March 2023

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk lime juice, oil, fish sauce, chile and garlic in a large bowl. Add melon, cilantro, onion and peanuts; toss to combine. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 21.9g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 15.6g; fat 16.3g; saturated fat 2.5g; vitamin a iu 238.8IU; vitamin c 35.4mg; folate 56.6mcg; calcium 29.3mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 57.8mg; potassium 559.9mg; sodium 269.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/10/2023