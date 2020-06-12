Melon Salad with Spicy Nuoc Cham Dressing
Turn this savory salad into an easy weeknight dinner by doubling the dressing and tossing it with cooked shrimp and chilled rice noodles.
EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020; updated March 2023
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 21.9g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 15.6g; fat 16.3g; saturated fat 2.5g; vitamin a iu 238.8IU; vitamin c 35.4mg; folate 56.6mcg; calcium 29.3mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 57.8mg; potassium 559.9mg; sodium 269.2mg.