Oh my gosh. Make this now! This is delicious, and is a "must make" while good tomatoes are still in season. I suppose it would still be "OK" with good hot-house tomatoes, but with in-season tomatoes, it is just perfect. I like both the tomato vodka, and the vodka soda cocktail, and would like to try the tomato vodka for other cocktails, like a Martini or Gimlet. I think the flavor would be lost in a Bloody Mary. Can't wait to try "Fall" variations of this with Concord Grapes - Or really Grapefruit/Tangerine or Blood Orange in the dead of winter.