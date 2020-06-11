Cinnamon-Raisin Babka

This sweet and swirly cinnamon-raisin babka is topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar streusel. Fresh orange juice and zest come through to give the flavor some added zing, which helps break up the sweetness and adds a nice bright flavor. This recipe makes two loaves--keep one for yourself and gift the other! You're sure to enjoy it in the morning alongside coffee or as a tasty afternoon treat.

Sarah Epperson Loveless
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020

Ingredients

Dough
Filling
Streusel

Directions

  • To prepare dough: Stir milk, yeast, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 2 tablespoons granulated sugar in a small bowl or glass measuring cup. Let stand until foamy, about 10 minutes.

  • Place whole-wheat flour, 2 cups all-purpose flour, salt and the remaining 6 tablespoons sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Beat on low speed just until combined. Add 2 eggs, 1/2 cup butter and the yeast mixture; beat on low speed until the dough is starting to come together, 2 to 3 minutes. Increase mixer speed to medium and beat until the dough is smooth and elastic, about 10 more minutes.

  • Transfer the dough to a bowl lightly coated with cooking spray; cover tightly with plastic wrap. Place in a warm spot, free from drafts, and let rise until doubled in size, about 90 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, coat two 8-by-4-inch loaf pans with cooking spray and line with parchment paper, allowing 2 inches to extend over the sides of the pans.

  • To prepare filling: Combine 1 cup brown sugar, melted butter, orange zest, orange juice, cinnamon and vanilla in a medium bowl; stir well. Set aside.

  • To prepare streusel: Whisk flour, brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Rub butter into the mixture with your fingers until evenly crumbly. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Once the dough is doubled in size, transfer it to a work surface lightly floured with whole-wheat flour and roll into a 16-by-20-inch rectangle. Spread the filling in a thin even layer over the dough, spreading to the edges. Sprinkle evenly with raisins. Starting with 1 long side, roll up the dough in a tight log. With the log seam-side down, slice it in half lengthwise. Twist both log halves together and then cut the twisted log in half crosswise. Place each half in a prepared loaf pan, tucking ends of dough under if necessary. (If you only have 1 loaf pan, you can wrap the remaining dough half in plastic wrap, and chill until the pan is available.) Cover the pans loosely with plastic wrap and place in a warm spot, free from drafts, until the dough has almost doubled in bulk and leaves an indentation when gently pressed, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Beat the remaining egg and 1 teaspoon water in a small bowl; brush the top of each babka with the egg wash. Sprinkle the loaves with streusel and bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Cool in the pans for 5 minutes. Using the parchment paper as handles, lift the loaves out of the pans and place on wire racks. Serve warm, or cool completely, about 1 hour.

Tips

Equipment: Two 8-by-4-inch loaf pans

To make ahead: The bread will keep, well wrapped, at room temperature for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 4 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 40.5g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 19.9g; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 5.9g; cholesterol 51.7mg; vitamin a iu 327IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 63mcg; calcium 40.8mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 24.8mg; potassium 145mg; sodium 136.8mg; added sugar 16g.
