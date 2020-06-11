Cinnamon-Raisin Babka

Once the dough is doubled in size, transfer it to a work surface lightly floured with whole-wheat flour and roll into a 16-by-20-inch rectangle. Spread the filling in a thin even layer over the dough, spreading to the edges. Sprinkle evenly with raisins. Starting with 1 long side, roll up the dough in a tight log. With the log seam-side down, slice it in half lengthwise. Twist both log halves together and then cut the twisted log in half crosswise. Place each half in a prepared loaf pan, tucking ends of dough under if necessary. (If you only have 1 loaf pan, you can wrap the remaining dough half in plastic wrap, and chill until the pan is available.) Cover the pans loosely with plastic wrap and place in a warm spot, free from drafts, until the dough has almost doubled in bulk and leaves an indentation when gently pressed, about 1 hour.