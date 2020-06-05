Peanut Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken

You'll end up with more peanut sauce than you need in this zucchini noodle recipe, and that's a good thing! It makes a great dip or stir-fry sauce.

Joy Howard
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine peanut butter, water, lime juice, brown sugar, tamari (or soy sauce), fish sauce, hot sauce and garlic in a blender. Pulse until smooth.

  • Combine zucchini, cabbage, carrot and cilantro in a large bowl. Add 1 cup of the dressing (reserve the rest for another use) and toss to coat. Top the salad with chicken and peanuts. Serve immediately.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate sauce (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 9.4g; fat 18.5g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 48.8mg; vitamin a iu 3890IU; vitamin c 47.2mg; folate 49.5mcg; calcium 62.1mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 62mg; potassium 643.4mg; sodium 744.5mg; added sugar 3g.
