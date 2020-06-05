Stuffed Eggplant with Couscous & Almonds

Smoky almonds, meaty eggplant and whole-grain couscous with herbs make this meal plenty satisfying. Harissa gives the creamy sauce a little kick.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Combine 2/3 cup water, couscous and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from heat, cover and set aside.

  • Halve eggplants through the stem; brush the cut sides with 2 tablespoons oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Grill the eggplants, flipping once halfway, until charred and tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, mash garlic with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt on a cutting board with a fork. Combine the garlic paste, mayonnaise, harissa and the remaining 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl.

  • Leaving a 1/4-inch-thick wall, carefully scoop out the eggplant flesh and chop. Stir the eggplant flesh into the couscous along with almonds, parsley and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Mound the filling in the eggplant shells. Serve with the sauce.

Tips

Tip: Light and fluffy couscous is made by rolling coarse semolina flour, resulting in small round granules. Choosing a whole-wheat variety gives you three times the fiber of white.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 eggplant & 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 35.4g; dietary fiber 10.9g; sugars 8.6g; fat 33g; saturated fat 4.2g; cholesterol 7.7mg; vitamin a iu 696.8IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; folate 62.3mcg; calcium 85.7mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 36.6mg; potassium 570mg; sodium 521.9mg.
