Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken
This super-fast and healthy smothered chicken tastes best on the deck with a chilled glass of gewürztraminer. The fruity white pairs nicely with the peaches here.
Made this on a charcoal grill. So quick, easy and delicious. I made it with the Herbed Couscous and almond stuffed eggplant from the same July/August 2020 issue. This is by far my favorite cooking magazine. Loaded with so many choices!
This recipe is so delicious and simple!
Absolutely loved it! So did my daughters! Quick, easy and super delicious! thx!
This was a great recipe, and a surprisingly nice blend of flavors. Did not have any white balsamic vinegar, so used white wine vinegar.
This is a very mild and delicately flavored meal. I love the tarragon in the dressing! I will definitely make this again, but I will grill more peaches.
