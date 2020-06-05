Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken

Oil the grill rack. Grill peach halves, cut-side down, until lightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and slice. Grill the chicken until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 160 degrees F, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip and top the chicken with the peach slices and cheese. Grill until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees F and the cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes more.