Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken

This super-fast and healthy smothered chicken tastes best on the deck with a chilled glass of gewürztraminer. The fruity white pairs nicely with the peaches here.

Carolyn Malcoun Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon each pepper and salt.

  • Oil the grill rack. Grill peach halves, cut-side down, until lightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and slice. Grill the chicken until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 160 degrees F, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip and top the chicken with the peach slices and cheese. Grill until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees F and the cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes more.

  • Whisk oil, vinegar, tarragon and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add arugula and toss to coat. Serve the chicken on top of the arugula. Garnish with more tarragon, if desired.

3 oz. chicken & 1 1/2 cups salad
342 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 6.9g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 5.4g; fat 20.2g; saturated fat 6.4g; cholesterol 93.3mg; vitamin a iu 1151IU; vitamin c 7.8mg; folate 54.3mcg; calcium 117.6mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 27.7mg; potassium 262.5mg; sodium 481.2mg.
