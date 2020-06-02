Roasted Peppers & Onions

Roasted peppers and onions complement just about everything from grilled and roasted meats to seafood. This easy low-carb side dish, with its vibrant color and simple flavor, is sure to become a staple.

Liv Dansky
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Place bell peppers and onion in a large bowl. Add oil, salt and pepper; toss to coat.

  • Spread the vegetables in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until tender and charred in spots, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Transfer the vegetables to a large serving bowl. Toss with lemon juice, parsley and basil. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 7.6g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 3.7g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 1474.9IU; vitamin c 128.1mg; folate 36.3mcg; calcium 17.4mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 13.7mg; potassium 219.1mg; sodium 295mg.
