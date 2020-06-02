Plum Jam

Plums are the star of this easy jam recipe, providing rich, deep color and flavor. The texture and consistency is perfect for spreading on a piece of toast or a biscuit. This is the perfect go-to recipe to use when plums are in peak season.

Marianne Williams
Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
14

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine plums, sugar, orange juice and salt in a large saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the plums start to release their juices, about 5 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened (or until a candy thermometer registers 220 degrees F), 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Using a potato masher, mash the mixture to the desired consistency. Let cool completely, about 1 hour. Divide the jam between two 8-ounce jars. Use immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 21g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 228IU; vitamin c 7.3mg; folate 3.9mcg; calcium 4.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.8mg; potassium 106.5mg; sodium 41.7mg; added sugar 14g.
