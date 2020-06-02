Pear Jam

This easy refrigerator jam highlights the best of fall fruits--pears! Enjoy this easy pear jam on toast with melted butter or as a topping for ice cream or yogurt.

Marianne Williams
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine pears, brown sugar, honey, lemon juice, ginger, cardamom, salt, cloves and cinnamon stick in a large saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the pears start to release juices, about 5 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened (or until a candy thermometer registers 220 degrees F), 20 to 25 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove from heat; discard the cinnamon stick. Using a potato masher, mash the mixture to the desired consistency. Let cool completely, about 1 hour. Divide the jam between two 8-ounce jars. Use immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 17.5g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 14.2g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 14.3IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 4.4mcg; calcium 8.5mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 4.7mg; potassium 76.1mg; sodium 50.2mg; added sugar 9g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/31/2022